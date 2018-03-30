Chris Jericho Opens Up On Being Able To Work With WWE And New Japan Pro Wrestling

Chris Jericho discussed a variety of topics including how he is able to work on a light schedule with both the WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling in an interview with Milwaukee Mag. Here is what he had to say:



“I don’t do things for money anymore. I do it because I like to do it. It’s a good place, man, to do whatever I want to do and to enjoy all these different projects and make sure that fans can continue to get a lot of excitement out of what I do. It’s very important for me to make sure people can never pin down what Jericho is going to do next.”

