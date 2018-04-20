Chris Jericho Opens Up On Getting Removed From The Undertaker Match At Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE originally announced that Rusev would wrestle The Undertaker in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Then it was announced that Chris Jericho would wrestle Taker at the event. Fast forward to earlier this week, WWE revealed that Rusev vs. Taker at the show was back on.



Jericho was recently a guest on CBS Sports’ “In This Corner” podcast. During the interview, he spoke about being removed from the match. Here is what he had to say (h/t to Wrestling INC):

“For me, at this point, whether they want me to be part of the Royal Rumble or work against Undertaker or work against Funaki in a Lingerie Match, whatever they want me to do there I will. That’s the good thing about my legacy and where I am at this point of my career. I can be the opening match or the main event, whatever it is, it’s going to be good. Things changed, which is part of the world of WWE, happens all the time.

“For me, until I actually walk into the ring, sometimes you never know what is going to happen. Things get changed during the show sometimes. I think fans sometimes get a little to excited about certain things that happened and didn’t happen.”