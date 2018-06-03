Chris Jericho Reacts To Heated Promo By Sami Callihan

Impact Wrestling has released this video of Sami Callihan cutting a promo while outside of Saturday’s TV tapings in Windsor, Canada. In the video, he talked about his unsanctioned match against Eddie Edwards, Ring of Honor, and Chris Jericho’s upcoming cruise.
Callihan noted that he wasn’t even booked on the cruise and that he may just show up on the cruise anyways.
Hmmm …now this is interesting. @TheSamiCallihan @ringofhonor @jericho_cruise @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/E0SvSrEauB
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 2, 2018