Chris Jericho Reveals His Original Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 33

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho revealed that he was originally set to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 33:

“After we went to Japan in June or July I remember coming back and talking to Vince, and I said you’ve got to bring this Nakamura guy up to the main roster. I wanna work with him. Let’s debut him at WrestleMania. I said I’ll stay until WrestleMania if I can work with Nakamura. Vince said okay. Then about a month later, I said that I actually think me and Kevin Owens could work at WrestleMania.”