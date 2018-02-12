Chris Jericho Reveals How Brock Lesnar Wanting To Work With Goldberg Changed His WrestleMania 33 Plans

During a recent edition of Talk is Jericho (via wrestlinginc.com), Chris Jericho once again discussed plans for him to win the Universal Title from Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33. Here is what he had to say:

“[I]t was in November [2016] maybe, Vince [McMahon] said, ‘Okay, at WrestleMania it’s you and Kevin Owens for the world title [Universal Title]. You’re gonna win the world title at WrestleMania.’ ‘Wow, winning the world title at WrestleMania?’ [Vince] goes, ‘Yeah. You’ll lose it the next pay-per-view to Brock [Lesnar].’ I’m like, ‘That’s cool!’And for me I’d never won the title as a babyface either, ever. It’s been six times but always as a heel. So this was kind of like, ya know, we’re not marks here, but it’s a pretty cool thing. Let’s be honest.”

“One week later Survivor Series happens, Brock versus Goldberg. Goldberg beats Brock in a minute. And that’s when Brock went, ‘I can work with this guy [Goldberg]. I want to work with him. I’ll lose in a minute, but only if I can beat him for the title at WrestleMania.’ And Vince had to make a decision: what’s the bigger box office? Ya know and obviously it was Brock and Goldberg, and Chris and Kevin take back seat.”