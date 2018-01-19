Chris Jericho Reveals How Much Money He Earned For New Japan Pro Wrestling

Chris Jericho was asked by a fan on Twitter about how many more fans paid to watch NJPW after it was announced that he would wrestle Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 earlier this month. Jericho said that it was about 1.5 million.

Very few wrestlers nowadays are legitimate draws; it’s the companies on the marquee “that bring people in. That said, I’d like to know how many people bought tickets for #wrestlekingdom12 or subscribed to #NewJapanWorld after @IAmJericho came on board. I know I did.”