Chris Jericho Reveals The Worst Angles of His WWE Career

Chris Jericho recently did an interview with Barstool Breakfast and talked about the worst angles of his career:

“There have been some bad storylines. I remember with Chyna, they had us be the co-Intercontinental Champions, where we shared the one title, which is ridiculous. That was a stupid story. There was another one when I was actually the World Champion, where it was Jericho vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was was my manager, I guess, and they were playing the thing like I was [expletive]-whipped by her but I wasn’t banging her so it was kinda like just being a bitch.”