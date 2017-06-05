Chris Jericho Reveals When His Latest Run Was Supposed To End

Chris Jericho recently did an interview with Busted Open Radio. Here are a few highlights:

When his recent run was supposed to end: “The original plan was for me to finish after Wrestlemania (with Owens). Then Vince had the idea for me to stay through April 30th and then May 1st and then May 2nd …so it’s a little bit crazy. But yea I think it’s fun. We had a break for about a year and a half with Fozzy so getting back in the room with the guys and just rehearsing and playing Judas for the first time live, it’s really exciting. It takes me right out of the WWE world and straight to Fozzy world very quickly, which helps because I don’t even really remember what happened on Smackdown. It’s a little bit crazier than I expected.”

Overall thoughts on his recent run: “Not to pat yourself on the back, but if you ask me ‘Was this the best run of my career’ that’s not for me to answer, it’s for the fans and the people who watch the shows to decide. It’s definitely one of my favorites, top two along with the the Shawn Michaels feud and that era of Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Big Show was my partner. This year, I would like to say that we were geniuses and we thought to do this from the start and orchestrated the whole thing, but it just was all very organic. The whole partnership with Kevin Owens, the whole ‘list, stupid idiot’ all that stuff it just became a thing much to my surprise to be honest with you. And Bully Ray will tell you this, when you catch lightning in a bottle in the wrestling business, you gotta run with it because you never know if it’s going to happen again. So as soon as everything really started getting over last March, we knew that we really weren’t doing much with Fozzy and the guys were doing another Stuck Mojo record so I said ‘Listen, I’m just gonna stay in WWE for 2016, I’ll take a break from the road with the band. I think it was a pretty fun route because it just kept getting better and better even up until SmackDown on Tuesday. It was a great way to end the saga between Owens and Jericho because it started organically and then we went through the whole ups and downs and all this other stuff and turning on each other and then finally getting the surprise win on Sunday [Payback] and then having him take me out, kill the “knight in shining armor’ on Tuesday I think was a fitting end and a nice way to kind of button everything up.”