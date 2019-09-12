Chris Jericho Reveals Why AEW Won’t Be Doing Scripted Pomos

During the Mature Audiences Mayhem podcast, Chris Jericho explained why AEW won’t be doing scripted promos:

“I think people are excited because it’s something different. I know this – there’s no scripted promos”

“There are no writers because that is what wrestling is. That is where it came from! ‘Austin 3:16’ was written by Steve Austin, ‘Y2J’ was written by Chris Jericho, ‘Never Ever Againe’ was written by Chris Jericho. All that stuff came from my head because I am the one who has to deliver it.

“I watch WWE – and listen, I love WWE. I worked there for 19 years. But you can see when people are saying s–t that they don’t buy, and you have to say it because it’s what Vince McMahon wants. And if you don’t say what he wants, you are going to hear about it. And if you don’t do it the next time, you probably won’t get promos anymore.”