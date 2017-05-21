Chris Jericho Says He Was Supposed To Win Universal Title At WWE WrestleMania 33

Chris Jericho joined Busted Open with Dave Lagreca and Larry Dallas yesterday and gave some interesting information on his recent run with the WWE:

Chris Jericho says that he was originally supposed to win the Universal Title at WM 33 and then drop it to Brock Lesnar at Payback, says he pitched a match at WM 33 against Shinsuke Nakamura, and also commented on his relationship with Kevin Owens.

Chris Jericho gives his thoughts on the Cruiserweight division, says there’s not much difference between their stars and the other main roster stars, offers ways to fix the division including adding Enzo Amore to the division to feud with Neville. Also comments on working with the newer talent on this last run like Dean Ambrose.

