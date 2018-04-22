Chris Jericho Says Roman Reigns Is Modern Day John Cena, Reveals Angle He Pitched For Feud

Chris Jericho recently spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Why Roman Reigns can’t get over:

“I think he’s like a modern day John Cena. For years fans just booed Cena because they think it’s the cool thing to do. They’re not paying any attention to what he’s really doing and that’s what Roman is now. They just see Roman and they just start booing because it’s the in thing rather than just shutting up and watching this guy for what he is which is a great performer. And that’ll come. Obviously if he turned heel he’d get over, but if he turned heel all the people that booed him would start cheering him. I think it’s just a matter of time and staying the course and he needs some good heels to work with. Heels that want to be heels.”

The angle he pitched for he and Roman Reigns:

“I had an idea that I wanted to do and I pitched it to Vince. I wanted to throw a fireball in Roman’s eyes and blind him, like an old school Memphis idea. Vince said he’d think about it. We were going to have a program and then it changed. If we had a long program, I probably could have got it done. So there’s a secret, exclusive for you.”