Chris Jericho Says Roman Reigns Might Be The Best Wrestler In WWE

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Jericho was asked if getting mixed crowd reactions makes a difference in the long run and here was his response:

“It doesn’t. I mean, obviously there becomes a point where you want to steer people in the right direction. And, for whatever reason, it’s the ‘cool’ thing to boo Roman Reigns just as it was the ‘cool’ thing to boo John Cena, as it was the ‘cool’ thing to boo The Rock. But guess what; those guys are so good, that if you are a wrestling fan, Roman Reigns might be the best wrestler in the company. I’m telling you that because if people are interested in what you are doing, whether they’re booing or whether they’re cheering, they’re still going to pay money to see you.”