Chris Jericho Speaks Out About The Death Of Chris Cornell

In an interview with Loudwire, Chris Jericho spoke out about the death of singer Chris Cornell:

“It blows my mind that four out of the five big five grunge band singers have passed away. I always liked Soundgarden the best out of all them because of the vocals. He was basically a heavy metal singer. No one ever really sounded like Cornell and no matter what projects he did whether he was singing and belting it out or doing a song like ‘Like a Stone’ from Audioslave where it was more introspective, his tone and his power and range were unlike anybody else. I don’t know if Cornell influenced my vocals per se, but there is some similarities there. He’s one of those guys where whenever I hear him sing it’s like, ‘Oh, what a great, great singer’ — just a beautiful, powerful, kick you in the f–king face type of a voice, which is very rare because nobody’s really sang like him before. Maybe nobody ever will.”