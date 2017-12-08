Chris Jericho Talks About Possible WWE Return, Working With ROH, More

Rolling Stone has an interview with former WWE Champion Chris Jericho. Here are the highlights:

If he has any part-time contract with WWE:

“Nope. My contract ended with them on April 30th, 2017.”

Working with ROH for his upcoming cruise:

“No, that’s up to Ring of Honor. When I signed Ring of Honor, I let them decide who’s in the tournament and what to do. I get emails everyday from people saying, ‘Can I be in it?’ I don’t know, ask Ring of Honor. It’s their responsibility. I’m not going to be hanging around Ring of Honor. My association with them is that they’re putting on an amazing tournament on my cruise and that’s kind of the extent of it.”

Possible WWE return:

“I haven’t been full-time with the WWE since 2010. That’s something a lot of people don’t realize, because when I come back there’s always a good angle. And 2016 was one of the best years of my career, so people are always asking when I’m going back but there were no plans to go back. There still isn’t. I knew that I was leaving in May 2017 because the new Fozzy record would be coming out around that time, the cruise was culminating, the new book came out in August; I’ve have another season of But I’m Chris Jericho! that [debuted] December 7th; I have the special on the Travel Channel that was possibly a series, so I have a lot of stuff going on.

“I never expected the Kenny Omega-Jericho thing, that just kind of came up. It was something that I thought was really cool that fans never expected would happen and once it happens it just blows their minds. It’s definitely the most talked about match in the wrestling world today. I just saw a big sign for it on the marquee at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It’s a worldwide phenomenon match and one of the few true dream matches that exist in this day and age. Once again, it puts me right back in the thick of things headlining the Tokyo Dome. It’s kind of the way that I’ve built my life and professional career. It’s all a lot of fun to do, so the WWE takes a back burner. That’s the way it is and that’s the way it’s been for the last little while. Will I go back? I’m sure I will, but if I don’t it wouldn’t bother me either because I’ve had a lot of great times there, but I’ve got a lot of stuff on the horizon that’s building as well.”