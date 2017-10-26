Chris Jericho Talks About Real Heat He Had With Triple H

Thanks to the Hot Ones podcast for passing along this recap from their Chris Jericho interview:

The top trash-talkers in WWE:

“Obviously Rock has to be in there, Steve Austin was a great talker for sure. [John] Cena’s really good, but sometimes he gets a little bit immature…”

Pop-culture figures that would make a good heel in WWE:

“I loved Dwight Schrute in ‘The Office,’ just being a f*cking assh*le… Not tough, but just that guy you’re just like ‘This guy’s just a jerk.’ That’s a great character [for] wrestling or anything. You have to fall into the character, become the character.”

His real WWE rivalries:

“Triple H. In 2002, we didn’t like each other. I think we were almost pitted against each other in a lot of ways. We had great chemistry, great matches…I just didn’t like him, he didn’t like me, and there was no falseness. Now I love him. Great guy.”

Wrestling in Japan vs. U.S.:

“When you first go there, you’re like, ‘Do I suck? Why is there no reaction whatsoever?’…They’re respectfully watching because, to them, it’s a real craft.”