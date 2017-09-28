Chris Jericho Talks About Vince McMahon’s Work Ethic

In an interview with CBC.ca, Chris Jericho spoke about Vince McMahon’s work ethic:

“There’s nothing that he would ask you to do that he wouldn’t do himself,” Jericho said. “We were in Orlando doing a show, I had to do press in New York early in the morning. He had me come on his private jet, we flew from Orlando to New York, had some drinks, listened to some tunes, had a great time, landed at 4:30, both drunk. He goes, ‘What are you doing?’ I was going home to pass out because I had to get up at 6:30 for press. He goes, ‘I’m going to the gym, come with me.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not going to the gym at 4:30, what’s wrong with you?’ He’s like, ‘I have to go to work.’ ‘So do I.’ And I get a text when I wake up the next morning at 6:30, super-hungover feeling like crap, from my 72-year-old boss who’s bench-pressing 275 pounds giving me the finger… That’s him, he just works, and it rubs off on you.”