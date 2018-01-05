Chris Jericho Teases Possible Rematch With Kenny Omega

A fan on Twitter recently asked Chris Jericho about a possible rematch with Kenny Omega following their match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on Thursday. He said that a rematch is possible.

@IAmJericho Already set to go on the cruise, but #AlphaVsOmega on a boat needs to be a thing. Congrats on #WrestleKingdom12, such a phenomenal match. Would love to see more of you in NJPW. — JakeEBF (@JakeEBF) January 5, 2018