Chris Jericho To Host Monthly Radio Show On Sirius XM’s Octane – Official Details

Sirius XM sent out the following:

Chris Jericho debuts new hard rock show on Octane

Chris Jericho is known for being the best at what he does — an iconic wrestler, charismatic frontman, infamous podcaster, NYT Best-Selling author, and now: Octane DJ!

Once a month, WWE Legend and Fozzy singer, Chris Jericho, hosts his very own show on Sirius XM’s Octane (Ch. 37)!

The Rock Of Jericho features a curated hour playlist of Jericho’s favorite hard rock and heavy metal songs. Each show, the iconic wrestler will have special guests, will introduce you to new hard rock and will expose some deep album cuts while also jammin’ the classics! You never know what he’s going to play next!

The show debuts 6 pm ET Friday, May 18 before becoming available On Demand!

Don’t miss the rebroadcasts:

5/19 – Saturday 12pm ET

5/20 – Sunday 3pm ET

5/21 – Monday 9pm ET

5/22 – Tuesday 9am ET

5/23 – Wednesday 2pm ET

5/24 – Thursday 10pm ET