Chris Jericho Tweets and Deletes Shots At Brock Lesnar, WWE, ROH & Impact Wrestling

While watching the Royal Rumble late last night, Chris Jericho took jabs at Brock Lesnar, WWE, Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling on Twitter.

Jericho claimed that All Elite Wrestling (who he signed a contract with earlier this month) is only interested in “maybe 6-8” talents from WWE, ROH, and IMPACT.

“Hey, @wwe, @ringofhonor & @IMPACTWRESTLING … I love watching you push all your randoms, But just know that we are interested in maybe 6-8 of your talents total. We don’t need you! @AEWrestling.”

Jericho then sent out a tweet making fun of Lesnar’s body.

“Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let’s be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut… the dream is over dude. I don’t play by the script… @wwe @AEWrestling.”

Jericho then said in a response to a user that he’s not drunk.

“Ummm not drunk at all…”

Jericho also responded to a user imploring for WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Tyler Breeze to reach out to Jericho for potential work with AEW.

“Not interested…”

The above tweets have since been deleted, although Jericho did leave one up agreeing with a fan who felt the Royal Rumble was boring.