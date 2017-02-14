Chris Jericho Update From WWE RAW, Bayley Talks RAW Women’s Championship Win

– New WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley is featured in this Fallout video from Monday night’s RAW in Las Vegas. Bayley says she’s always wanted to main event RAW for the title and she finally did that. She goes on to say she hopes the women she looked up to saw the match and can feel proud to know that the women’s division is in good hands.

Bayley also tweeted this message to her fans:

It's actually real…& you guys always supported me. I've always wanted to do you proud & be YOUR girl..and Champion 😊😊😊..#Raw #HugLife — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 14, 2017

– As seen on last night’s RAW, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens turned on WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho during their Festival of Friendship segment. WWE posted the following storyline update on Jericho, noting that he’s being evaluated for cervical pain and other potential injuries, but is also suffering from lacerations and contusions: