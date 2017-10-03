Chris Jericho WWE Network Pick Of The Week, Nikki Bella – Kids’ Choice, Finn Balor UK DVD

It's the PICK of JERICHO… Turn it on, maaaaaaaaaaaaaan! Here's what @IAmJericho wants YOU to watch this week on @WWENetwork… pic.twitter.com/qgyD5sYP1F — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2017

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho plugging WWE Fastlane, which saw Jericho assist Bill Goldberg in defeating Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Title.

– WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that WWE Home Video will be releasing a UK-exclusive on Finn Balor on April 17th. The £5.99 release will be titled “Finn Balor: Iconic Matches” and will feature Balor’s WWE NXT matches against Kevin Owens, Neville and Tyler Breeze. The synopsis reads like this:

Meet Finn Bálor: Athletic, charismatic, occasionally demonic, and a bonafide worldwide sensation. The mysterious Irishman’s legend spanned across countries and continents. Wherever Bálor plied his trade he flourished winning multiple championships and marshalling several foot soldiers to support him (some even called him a prince) culminating a record-setting run with the NXT Championship! Relive 3 iconic matches from Finn Bálor’s time in NXT and discover why his quiet, deadly precision and his periodic transformation into the terrifying “Demon King” has made Finn Bálor a firm fan favourite with the WWE Universe!

– As noted, John Cena will be hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon tomorrow night. Nikki Bella will be with him as she’s working the red carpet for Extra TV. She wrote the following: