Chris Jericho – WWE Rumor Killer, Cody Rhodes Talks About Possibly Facing Kenny Omega

– With talk about Chris Jericho appearing on the 25th anniversary RAW special on January 22nd, there has been speculation about Jericho making an appearance at the Royal Rumble PPV on January 28th. That won’t be possible as Jericho has tour dates with Fozzy starting on January 28th through February 13th. Jericho could still possibly show up on RAW 25 but it would be a one-off appearance. Jericho is currently scheduled to face Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4th.

– In a recent interview with UPI.com, Cody Rhodes commented on a possible match with Kenny Omega:

“I think its probably something that if it was the right show, the right cause, it could happen. Right now no plans, but who knows. It’s definitely something that has been requested and you can feel it and if you can feel it in wrestling, it usually happens.”