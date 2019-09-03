Chris Jericho’s AEW World Title Reportedly Stolen

Chris Jericho’s AEW World Title was reportedly stolen in Tallahassee, FL. The incident is not a work and was reported to Tallahassee police.

A police blurb reveals details:

The victim reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse. The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and placed the belt inside his rented rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and the airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics responded to the scene.

A rep for AEW stated, “Authorities are working on it as we speak. Thank you for your concern.”