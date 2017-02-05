Chris Jericho’s Band Provides NXT Takeover Theme, RAW Main Event In Slow Motion, WWE Stock

– Above is slow motion footage of last night’s Triple Threat RAW main event, which saw The Miz defeat Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

– WWE stock was down 0.56% today, closing at $21.28 per share. Today’s high was $21.45 and the low was $21.18.

– Triple H announced today that “Judas” by WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy will be the official theme song for the WWE NXT “Takeover” Chicago event during Backlash weekend. He tweeted the following today: