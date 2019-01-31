Chris Jericho’s Contract With All Elite Wrestling Leaves WWE Wrestlers “Stunned”

Fans were taken by surprise earlier this month when Chris Jericho signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. What was perhaps more shocking is Jericho claiming during a recent interview that his contract with AEW is better than any contract he got before.

While the exact numbers aren’t known, word of his AEW contract made its way to wrestlers in the WWE locker room. Dave Meltzer said Tuesday night on Wrestling Observer Radio that they were “stunned” or “freaked out,” depending on their position

While it’s not as much as what John Cena or Brock Lesnar are earning, it’s among the highest in WWE.

Another scenario discussed was the possibility of AEW going after Lesnar when they’re able to. Meltzer suggested that while it’s possible because Jericho wants to wrestle Lesnar and he has a lot of pull with AEW, Vince McMahon would be willing to offer Brock pretty much anything to remain with WWE, especially if there is a risk of losing him to a rival wrestling promotion.

Jericho planted the seeds for a potential match with Lesnar with a since-deleted tweet he sent out after seeing Lesnar during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Jericho wrote, “Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let’s be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut… the dream is over dude. I don’t play by the script… @wwe @AEWrestling.”