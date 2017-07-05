chris-jericho6

Chris Jericho’s Hiatus, Triple H Comments On WWE UK TV Tapings, WWE’s Return Date To Italy

05/07/2017

– Triple H has traveled to the UK for this weekend’s WWE UK TV tapings that will feature WWE UK Talents as well as 205 Live roster members. He tweeted out the following:

– WWE has announced the company will be returning to Italy this November. WWE will hold events on November 10th in Milan, November 11th in Padova, and November 12th in Florence.

– WWE has released this video of Cathy Kelley looking at the fans response Chris Jericho’s hiatus from the WWE.

