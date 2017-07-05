Chris Jericho’s Hiatus, Triple H Comments On WWE UK TV Tapings, WWE’s Return Date To Italy
– Triple H has traveled to the UK for this weekend’s WWE UK TV tapings that will feature WWE UK Talents as well as 205 Live roster members. He tweeted out the following:
.@WWENXT is in #NXTRiverside..#Raw and #SDLive continue tours in Europe..
And I'm headed to Norwich, UK for two #UKCT LIVE shows.. #Global pic.twitter.com/j6q6Y7LA70
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017
Last preparations for the #UKChampionship show LIVE tonight in #WWENorwich.
Feels like the beginning of @WWENXT at @FullSail… pic.twitter.com/DFY6QUnaBx
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017
– WWE has announced the company will be returning to Italy this November. WWE will hold events on November 10th in Milan, November 11th in Padova, and November 12th in Florence.
– WWE has released this video of Cathy Kelley looking at the fans response Chris Jericho’s hiatus from the WWE.