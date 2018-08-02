Chris Jericho’s Role In Impact Wrestling Changes, Rich Swann Talks Resurgence

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Chris Jericho was responsible for Don Callis being hired to help run Impact Wrestling. Jericho allegedly told Leonard Asper of The Fight Network that Impact had been run by “snakes” that would rip him off. According to the story, Jericho apparently said Asper should either hire Callis or fold the company.

– During an appearance on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s podcast, Rich Swann commented on Impact Wrestling’s resurgence:

”The roster is amazing. Wherever I land on Impact, I am happy with because I’m just trying to have great matches and I am happy I am with Impact. The company is growing, it’s on national TV. The guys are wrestling everywhere it doesn’t matter if it’s Ring of Honor or New Japan. Slammiversary had a sprinkle of everything and it culminated and made it like, ‘Boom! This is Impact!’. The production value is amazing, how they present stuff, [the] promos and packages are unique. I think that catches people eye. I think another thing that has Impact on an upward is just the wrestling. The wrestling right now is hotter than ever.”