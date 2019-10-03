Christopher Daniels Talks About The Rise Of AEW

During a post-AEW Dynamite media conference, Christopher Daniels of SCU talked about the rise of AEW:

“Dynamite. The first night but not the last night of greatness. AEW is the future of this business. It’s already changed the future of the pro wrestling world. It already changed. It’s different now than it was a year ago and we know it. We know it. You saw the people out there? That’s just the first full house of many full houses that are to come. And that feels great to me. 26 years in the business, I was fortunate enough to be a part of Ring Of Honor when it started, I was fortunate enough to be a part of TNA when it started, now I’m at the ground floor of something that has 100 times more excitement behind it than either of those companies did at that time. And I’m proud to be a part of it.

“Everybody in this roster has got something to prove that we deserve to be on national television. So we’re putting everybody on notice. We deserve to be on national television, we’re gonna be on national television. Dynamite is here to stay—first night is not the last night! Right?”

“Times have changed. It’s all cyclical. It’s all cyclical. We’re in the rise, we’re in the high point to see professional wrestling. There’s so many people that want to see professional wrestling, so many ways to see professional wrestling and now, this is the most access that I’ve ever been a part of…”