Christopher Daniels Wins Ring Of Honor World Title, Daniels Reacts

Published On 03/11/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Christopher Daniels captured his first Ring of Honor world championship by defeating Adam Role at the promotion’s 15th anniversary show last night. There was a huge post-match celebration as you can see below.

Daniels reacted to winning the ROH Title with the following photo:

