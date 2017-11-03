Christopher Daniels Wins Ring Of Honor World Title, Daniels Reacts
Published On 03/11/2017 | News
– Christopher Daniels captured his first Ring of Honor world championship by defeating Adam Role at the promotion’s 15th anniversary show last night. There was a huge post-match celebration as you can see below.
For the first time in his career @facdaniels is @ringofhonor WORLD CHAMPION #ColevsDaniels #ROH15TH #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/VwEWABV0wW
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 11, 2017
Daniels reacted to winning the ROH Title with the following photo:
Tonight I've wept, but tears of relief & gratitude! Destiny has no expiration date, but it's start date is 3/10/17. #RoHWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/8ryOWcXTAJ
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 11, 2017