City Places Bid To Host Upcoming WrestleMania

The Tampa Bay Sports Commission are hoping to host an upcoming WrestleMania event between 2023 and 2025 as they submitted a bid.
Thus, this would mean that should WWE accept the bid, WrestleMania 39, WrestleMania 40 or WrestleMania 41 could be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Rob Higgins, the Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, WWE superstar Titus O’Neil and the Tampa Bay Times all discussed the possible opportunity.
ICYMI, our bid to host a future WrestleMania will be submitted today! #TeamTampaBay, please use #WrestleBAYnia when sharing your support for bringing this great event to our hometown! @TitusONeilWWE
☀️🌴👍🏻 https://t.co/UoUbNl0yDy
— Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_TBSC) May 4, 2018
#WrestleBAYnia Would Be AMAZING TO HAVE IN OUR CITY!! We’ve hosted @NFL #SuperBowl @marchmadness @ncaawbb @CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship @NHL #NhlAllstar and the List Goes ON💰💰💰💰Come on @WWE @WrestleMania would be amazing at @RJStadium @VinceMcMahon ❤️😎 https://t.co/NYJgjEEe5I
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 4, 2018
The Tampa Bay Sports Commission is set to submit a bid Friday to hold Wrestlemania at Raymond James Stadium in 2023, '24 or '25. From @TBTimes_Bulls: https://t.co/YZiBjtrSUr @sportstampabay @RHiggins_TBSC @WWE @TitusONeilWWE #SneakerSoiree @CityofTampa #Wrestlemania @RJS
— TampaBayTimesSports (@TBTimes_Sports) May 4, 2018