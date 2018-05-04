City Places Bid To Host Upcoming WrestleMania

The Tampa Bay Sports Commission are hoping to host an upcoming WrestleMania event between 2023 and 2025 as they submitted a bid.

Thus, this would mean that should WWE accept the bid, WrestleMania 39, WrestleMania 40 or WrestleMania 41 could be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Higgins, the Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, WWE superstar Titus O’Neil and the Tampa Bay Times all discussed the possible opportunity.