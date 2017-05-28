Clip From The Rock’s “Baywatch” Movie, Matches Revealed For WWE’s Upcoming Kurt Angle DVD

– WWE has released this clip of The Rock’s new movie, “Baywatch,” which is airing in theaters now. You can watch the clip below:

– WWE is scheduled to release the “Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection” DVD on August 1st, 2017. Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here are some matches that will be featured on the DVD:

* No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship: Kurt Angle vs. The Rock – No Mercy • October 22, 2000

* Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels- WrestleMania 21 • April 3, 2005

* Steel Cage Match: Kurt Angle vs. Edge – SmackDown • May 30, 2002