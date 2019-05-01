Clues That Dean Ambrose Is Heading To All Elite Wrestling

As previously noted, Dean Ambrose released a new video teaser on Twitter under his Jon Moxley moniker.

Fans have been speculating about Moxley joining All Elite Wrestling and here are some clues that are going around:

* The Double or Nothing PPV is in Las Vegas and Moxley lives in the city.

* Cody Rhodes liked the tweet that featured the video.

* AEW is reportedly looking to have a few big debuts at the PPV.

* At 1:16 in the video, Moxley was walking by a pair of dice in front of Hollywood’s Viper Room. Viper Room. The dice shown are 2 and 5 and the date for Double Or Nothing is May 25th.

* In his final WWE interview, Moxley said that he was taking his chips and cashing in which could’ve been a casino reference to Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

With Moxley’s WWE contract expired, there is no non-compete clause and he is free to appear anywhere he wants.