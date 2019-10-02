CM Punk Addresses WWE Backstage Rumor

CM Punk did an interview with Collider Live addressed the rumor that he auditioned for the WWE Backstage studio news show. Here is what Punk said:

“Yeah I did it. I’m very much in a position where, ‘Well come talk to me.’”

“I’m open to anything. If they come to me with, ‘Hey we want you to wrestle,’ I’ll say, ‘um, I’m not interested’.”

Punk noted that FOX is very invested in the WWE brand and the network was interested in using him for the studio show. Punk added that he hasn’t been dealing with anyone from WWE during the process.