CM Punk Blasts Former Wrestler Over Bashing ‘CM Punk’ Chants

As seen at WrestleMania 34, fans were not into the main event that saw Brock Lesnar retain the Universal Title over Roman Reigns. In that match, fans were playing with beach balls and chanting various things including CM Punk.

Punk put former pro wrestler AJ Kirsch, who was a contestant on WWE Tough Enough in 2011, on blast once Kirsch ripped fans for taking beach balls to shows and chant for the former WWE Champion.

I wonder how much those fans spent to throw beach balls and chant @CMPunk's name. I mean…tickets to the show, flights, hotels, food, and probably drinks and maybe merch. That's a lot of money to spend just to show everyone you're an asshole. — A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) April 10, 2018