CM Punk “Censored” On Edge and Christian Show (Video), WWE Hall of Famer Turns 76, Total Bellas

— The latest episode of The Edge and Christian Show on the WWE Network features a skit where WWE censors the name “CM Punk.”

You can watch the skit here, which is called “Will WWE Talk About It?” It is centered around Edge and Christian getting censored whenever they say “CM Punk.” Text reading “CM Punk” is also displayed, but crossed out with a “censored” sign.

— WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart turns 76 years old today.

— Here is a new promo for the season premiere of Total Bellas on Sunday, January 13 on E!.