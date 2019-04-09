CM Punk Comments On WrestleMania 35 Main Event and Kofi Kingston’s Win

CM Punk recently appeared on the Stadium’s Sauce & Shram show and here are the highlights…

Shane McMahon using the ‘Best in the World’ moniker: “I think he’s been calling himself the best in the world,” Punk said. “And this is the funny thing about the company, is I could say, ‘Yea that’s a little shot at me,’ And you know, it probably is, but they’d deny it until the cows come home.”

The Wrestlemania 35 main event: “Those three women last night, put it all on the line, for everybody’s entertainment,” Punk said. “And I think the best thing to come out of all of that is the little girls that can watch that and aspire to be something greater than what we all are.”

Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Title: “It should’ve happened ten years ago. You know, that’s what I’ll leave with. And it’s one of those things where yes, I’m stoked that it happened now, but again, be ahead of the curve instead of behind it.”