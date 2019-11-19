CM Punk Comments On WWE Backstage, Nikki Cross – WWE Update

– CM Punk posted the following on Twitter regarding his WWE Backstage role:

It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 18, 2019

– According to SquaredCircleSirens.com, Nikki Cross has reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract with WWE. While details of the length are unknown, it’s believed to be a multi-year contract extension which will keep Cross in WWE for several years to come.