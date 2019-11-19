CM Punk Comments On WWE Backstage, Nikki Cross – WWE Update

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– CM Punk posted the following on Twitter regarding his WWE Backstage role:

– According to SquaredCircleSirens.com, Nikki Cross has reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract with WWE. While details of the length are unknown, it’s believed to be a multi-year contract extension which will keep Cross in WWE for several years to come.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR