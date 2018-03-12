CM Punk Continues To Hint About Fighting At UFC 225 PPV

It appears that former WWE Champion and current UFC welterweight fighter CM Punk is preparing for his next MMA bout.

Punk made his pro-MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last September but lost the bout by first-round submission. The former WWE Superstar continues to drop hints about having his second fight at UFC 225.

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event is scheduled to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

He sent out the following: