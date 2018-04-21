CM Punk Featured On UFC 225 Fight Poster

UFC President Dana White is giving former WWE champion and current UFC welterweight fighter CM Punk another shot in the promotion. Punk is slated to fight Mike Jackson at the UFC 225 PPV event, which you can see here:

Punk made his UFC debut in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall back at the UFC 203 pay-per-view event in September of 2016.



As seen in the fight, Gall dominated Punk and submitted him in just minutes in the very first round. This fight also marked Punk’s pro-MMA debut.

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

