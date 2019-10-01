CM Punk Invites The Rock To Call Him

During an interview with KROQ in Los Angeles, CM Punk talked about the time The Rock attempted to call him at the Staples Center in February 2017 after WWE RAW went off the air:

“I enjoy The Rock, I do,” Punk said of The Rock and his return on Friday. “And I’m not trying to put this out… gee, hopefully people don’t do this, but do you remember the last time The Rock was in the Staples Center?”

He continued, “Let’s do it again. When is this show, next Friday? Dwayne, call me Friday,” Punk joked.

In regards to fans speculating about his return, Punk noted the following:

“If nothing happens, please don’t be mad at me.”