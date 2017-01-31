CM Punk On Pitching UFC Fights To Dana White, Training For Octagon Return, How Life Is Treating Him

Former WWE Champion CM Punk spoke with Carrlyn Bathe of FOX Sports this weekend while in Los Angeles for the NHL All-Star game and said he’s been in talks with UFC President Dana White about a return to the Octagon.

Punk made his MMA debut at UFC 203 in Cleveland last September but was quickly defeated by Mickey Gall with a submission in the first round. Punk says he’s been giving potential names and dates to White in hopes of landing a second fight with UFC. Punk said:

“I am working on it feverishly. I’m throwing names at Dana (White), opponents, dates. I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn’t happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else. I’m dedicated to fighting and training. We’ll get there.”

When asked how life is treating him, Punk talked about traveling the country with wife AJ Brooke (AJ Lee) and their dog. He commented:

“First one’s out of the way and life couldn’t be better. I still don’t have to wake up to an alarm so I really can’t complain about much.”

You can see video of the interview above.