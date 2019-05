CM Punk recently commented to WMGM about Ashley Massaro’s death:

“Tremendously sad way to go. Thoughts obviously go out to her family, especially her daughter.”

“It’s May. It’s Mental Health Month … if you’re depressed and things aren’t going your way, there’s no reason to feel alone.”

“Just reach out to somebody. Text a friend. Call somebody. There’s hotlines. There’s ways you can get help.”