CM Punk Reflects On Eddie Guerrero Memory

CM Punk recently responded to a photo posted on Instagram of Rey Mysterio in a match against him and Eddie Guerrero:

“People should know how good Eddie really was. He was in a rough spot. Recently fired, home front was turbulent. He came to this show and looked tired. Said to me “I hate three ways. If it’s okay with you, can you and Rey put something together and just call it to me?” I wasn’t sure that was possible. He didn’t miss a beat. And you Rey, so open and giving to a little punk Indy kid. You laid out a masterpiece and I wasn’t sure I could keep up. One of the early times I remember being in the ring and thinking to myself, “this is f***ing MAGIC!” A pleasure. An honor. I miss Eddie, truly fortunate to have worked him as many times as I did. I feel the same about you Rey! Legends, who treated me like an equal, and I’ve never forgotten it. Viva la raza!”