CM Punk Responds To Outraged Fans About His Placement On UFC 225 Card

CM Punk commented on a thread posted on Twitter involving UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman criticizing the placement of his scheduled bout against Mike Jackson on the UFC 225 card, which takes place on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

His fight will take place on the main card of this show. Punk made his UFC debut in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall back at the UFC 203 pay-per-view event in September of 2016. He posted the following: