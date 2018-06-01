CM Punk Reveals What “CM” Stands For In His Name

During court on Friday, CM Punk finally revealed what the “CM” stands for in his name, which was the fact that he was a member of a tag team The Chick Magnets is where his CM comes from. He started out in his pro wrestling career by going by the name, “The Punk.”

The reason that WWE Doctor Chris Amann is suing Phil “CM Punk” Brooks and Colt Cabana is because of the comments Punk made during an appearance on Colt Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast from November of 2014 about Amann’s treatment of Punk while in WWE.