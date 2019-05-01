CM Punk Ruled Out Of Double Or Nothing Appearance?

The website for MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships has announced that CM Punk will be back at the commentary table on May 25th for their CFFC 75 event in Coachella, California.

This could very well rule out a surprise appearance at Double or Nothing since both events will be happening around the same time in the evening. However, Coachella is only about 258 miles from Las Vegas and there is the possibility that Punk could be flown into Vegas at the last minute.

Here is a press release regarding the event:

COACHELLA, CA — MARCH 22, 2019 — Spotlight 29 Casino is proud to present the Coachella Valley debut of Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) on Saturday, May 25th at 6:00 p.m. live in the Spotlight Showroom. Tickets for CFFC 75 are on sale now at the casino box office, Spotlight29.com, and CFFC.tv. Spotlight 29’s Spotlight Showroom offers the premier entertainment experience in the Coachella Valley.

History will be made when undefeated rising star Miranda “Danger” Granger (Everett, Wash., 5-0) takes on Brazilian finisher Heloisa Azevedo (Rio de Janeiro, 4-1) for the first-ever CFFC Strawweight (115-pound) title. Granger is fresh off a first-round submission victory at CFFC 71 in December and has finished all five of her opponents. The highly touted 26-year-old will face the toughest test of her young career at Spotlight 29 when she collides with Azevedo, who also scored all of her victories by stoppage.

“Mixed-martial-arts is one of the fastest growing sports in the world,” said Michael Frawley, Chief Operating Officer of Spotlight 29 Casino. “Cage Fury Fighting Championships is the gold standard of regional MMA and we’re proud to bring fans a championship card in the Spotlight Showroom.”

The event will also be broadcast live on UFC FIGHT PASS, with universally respected MMA voice John Morgan and international superstar CM Punk calling the action. Additional bouts for the card will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As CFFC continues to cement its place as the industry’s leading developmental MMA organization, we’re thrilled to bring one of the sport’s fastest rising stars in Miranda Granger to Spotlight 29 with a historic title on the line,” said Rob Haydak, President of CFFC. “Miranda has the potential to be a breakout star and her tenacity and aggression make her a can’t-miss fighter. Heloisa is equally dangerous and wants to show the world that she is one of the top 115-pound athletes. This is a great fight with history at stake and Spotlight 29 is the perfect venue for a bout of this caliber.”

Don’t miss CFFC 75 live in the Spotlight Showroom on Saturday, May 25th. Tickets for CFFC 75 are on sale now at the casino box office, Spotlight29.com, and CFFC.tv. All attendees must be 21 or over.