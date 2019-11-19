CM Punk Shoots Down Rumor, John Cena’s Advice To Cesaro

– CM Punk shot down the rumors about him appearing in the 2020 Royal Rumble match:

Nope. I’ll talk about it though. I work for Fox! — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 18, 2019

– In an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Cesaro revealed advice that John Cena gave him:

“I’m very honored. I don’t take it lightly, as some people might just be like, ‘Ah yeah, I’m awesome and everybody likes me!’ Something that John Cena always said: you’re only as good as your last match. And I believe that.”

“Every match I try to do as good as possible with whatever I’m given because technically you never know when your last match is. I’d hate to be like, ‘I don’t feel like it tonight,’ and then something terrible happens.”

“I feel like to the fans, no matter where you come to see a show, if you’re part of an eight-man or if you’re in a singles match, it doesn’t matter. You just put on the best show so they’ll remember it, and I don’t take that pressure lightly.”