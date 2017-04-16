ajlee-cmpunk

CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee At Book Signing (Video), WWE Star Turns 39, Top 10 Hostile Crowd Reactions

04/16/2017

– This past Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois, CM Punk showed up in disguise at wife AJ Mendez Brooks’ (a/k/a AJ Lee) book signing at Barnes & Noble.

AJ commented on Punk surprising him, writing on Instagram

– Celebrating a birthday on Saturday was Austin Aries, who turned 39-years-old.

– The latest Top 10 video from WWE features hostile crowd reactions. The video includes: Bray Wyatt eliminating Daniel Bryan from the 2014 Royal Rumble Match, Rick Rude getting booed by the crowd, and the fans giving a harsh goodbye to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg at WrestleMania XX.

