CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee At Book Signing (Video), WWE Star Turns 39, Top 10 Hostile Crowd Reactions
– This past Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois, CM Punk showed up in disguise at wife AJ Mendez Brooks’ (a/k/a AJ Lee) book signing at Barnes & Noble.
AJ commented on Punk surprising him, writing on Instagram
#CrazyIsMySuperpower Tour Week 2. During my signing today I overheard a guy start asking everyone if he could cut them in line without really waiting for their approval. "He must REALLY like me" I thought as I readied my hand around the pepper spray I keep holstered to my hip. As he rushed to the front of the line I noticed he bought four books. So naturally I married him. Thanks @CMPunk for being my biggest fan/supporter/sexy roommate for life. And thank you @XChadballX and @AnthonyAmor for being our officiant and witness respectively. – AJ
– Celebrating a birthday on Saturday was Austin Aries, who turned 39-years-old.
– The latest Top 10 video from WWE features hostile crowd reactions. The video includes: Bray Wyatt eliminating Daniel Bryan from the 2014 Royal Rumble Match, Rick Rude getting booed by the crowd, and the fans giving a harsh goodbye to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg at WrestleMania XX.