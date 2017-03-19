CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee With A Former WWE Diva For Her 30th Birthday (Photos)
Celebrating a birthday today is former WWE star AJ Lee, who turns 30-years-old.
The three-time Divas Champion revealed on Instagram that on Saturday, her husband, CM Punk, surprised her with her “other life partner,” Celeste Bonin (former WWE Diva Kaitlyn).
Yesterday my husband surprised me with the best early birthday present ever, my other life partner. As I sent some emails, still in my pajamas, looking like hot morning garbage, a familiar voice rang through the hallway to my office. I looked up from my computer and saw the heavenly vision of @CelesteBonin, fresh off a plane, and yet somehow looking like cartoon birds in a Disney movie got her ready that morning. Without thinking I instinctively mounted her. Then I looked in her eyes and said "Why are you so pretty? I forgot how much I hate you." – AJ #bestpresentever #mytwohusbands
Punk also wished his wife a happy birthday via Twitter.
Man oh man I did good. Happy birthday to this strong, smart, gorgeous woman: @AJBrooks 11/10 pic.twitter.com/AoArz4knk6
— Coach (@CMPunk) March 19, 2017