CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee With A Former WWE Diva For Her 30th Birthday (Photos)

Yesterday my husband surprised me with the best early birthday present ever, my other life partner. As I sent some emails, still in my pajamas, looking like hot morning garbage, a familiar voice rang through the hallway to my office. I looked up from my computer and saw the heavenly vision of @CelesteBonin, fresh off a plane, and yet somehow looking like cartoon birds in a Disney movie got her ready that morning. Without thinking I instinctively mounted her. Then I looked in her eyes and said "Why are you so pretty? I forgot how much I hate you." – AJ #bestpresentever #mytwohusbands

Mar 19, 2017