CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee With A Former WWE Diva For Her 30th Birthday (Photos)

Celebrating a birthday today is former WWE star AJ Lee, who turns 30-years-old.

The three-time Divas Champion revealed on Instagram that on Saturday, her husband, CM Punk, surprised her with her “other life partner,” Celeste Bonin (former WWE Diva Kaitlyn).

Punk also wished his wife a happy birthday via Twitter.

