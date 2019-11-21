CM Punk Talks More About What He Thinks Is Wrong With WWE

CM Punk did an interview with Colin Cowherd following his appearance on WWE Backstage and here are a few highlights courtesy of Fightful.com:

If he’s afraid for getting in trouble for his comments: “I’m not concerned about it. That’s honestly the appeal of the job. We’re going to pay you to be an analyst. I’m not here to be a spoiler or pour gasoline on everything. Deep down, I love pro wrestling. I think it can be better. I always voiced my opinion when I worked there and now I don’t work there and I can’t get in trouble for it.”

What’s wrong with WWE: “Everything is overproduced. It’s supposed to be dirty and grimey. Let them wrestle. Let them be themselves and develop their own character. Let people be less scripted. If everybody is speaking from one voice, it’s just that, it’s one voice.”